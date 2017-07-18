Marvel legend Stan Lee pays tribute to late wife Joan as he is honoured at Hollywood ceremony

The Spider-Man creator had his hand and footprints cast in cement on Hollywood Boulevard.

Marvel legend Stan Lee paid tribute to his wife of 69 years as he was honoured with one of Hollywood’s great traditions less than a fortnight after her death.

The 94-year-old superhero creator said he was “overwhelmed” to have his hand and footprints cast in cement on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday after Joan’s death on July 6.

.@TheRealStanLee puts his hands in cement pic.twitter.com/5ACpdJzcRz — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) July 18, 2017

“I’ve been the luckiest man in the world because I’ve had friends and to have the right friends is everything.

“I’ve been lucky to have a wonderful wife,” he added before taking an emotional pause which was met by cheers from the crowd outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men among other heroes, finished his speech with his catch-phrase “Excelsior!”

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman said Lee’s creation of the superhero in the 1966 was “beyond civil rights, it’s black empowerment”.

The man, the legend. Was an honor to be a part of @TheRealStanLee's imprint ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/coWxPDzBqD — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) July 18, 2017

“Stan Lee, what you have done is godly to a certain extent,” he added.

Actor and Clerks director Kevin Smith led the ceremony and welcomed guests to “that rare opportunity where you get to see justice served outside of a comic book”.

“He’s is not my father or my mother, obviously, but Stan Lee is a deep part of my DNA,” he said.

We're at @LegionMOfficial's "ICON: Celebrating Stan Lee" as @TheRealStanLee makes his mark in cement! Follow our Instagram story for more. pic.twitter.com/xeMqeCpaup — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 18, 2017

Comic book artist Todd McFarlane said “it’s a great, great day” to honour the “living legend”.

“The only thing that would make it better is if Joanie was here,” he added to applause.

“Stan’s wife had just as much impact on Stan as Stan had on the rest of us.”

Joan Lee, who was born in England, died at the age of 93 and has been credited as being a vast influence on her husband’s creations.