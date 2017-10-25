The Marvel Cinematic Universe's most hilarious moments

As DC’s ‘Justice League’ prepare to assemble and look very serious while doing so, it’s worth remembering that Marvel has had one of its best years ever with three of its funniest movies to date: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 2’, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and now ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, in cinemas now.

Humour is such a huge part of what makes the MCU worth revisiting – so let’s count down the ten of the MCU’s funniest moments to date, before we have to replace every entry with something from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’… it really is that funny.

10. “I need a horse!” – ‘Thor’ (2011)

Thor demands “a horse!” (Marvel Studios) More

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is without a doubt the funniest movie in the MCU to date, so looking back at Thor’s origin story – with Bard-enthusiast Kenneth Branagh in the director’s chair and some weighty Shakespearean themes to digest – it can feel a little dry at times. The sooner Thor’s fish is plucked out of water the better, and it’s only when he’s stripped of his powers that he realises his comedic potential. There’s no better example than when the God of Thunder marches into the local pet store and demands of the shopkeeper: “I need a horse!” After being informed they only sell dogs, cats and birds, Thor responds: “Then give me one of those large enough to ride.”

9. Tony pees in the suit – ‘Iron Man 2’ (2010)

Tony Stark relieves himself in ‘Iron Man 2’ (Marvel Studios) More

Iron Man is the comedic powerhouse at the centre of the MCU, but it’s not all wisecracks and sarcastic comebacks at Chez Stark – in the comics at least, he has a very serious alcohol addiction. The MCU approached the ‘Demon in a Bottle’ storyline differently, with Stark’s chest reactor slowly poisoning him instead of booze, but Tony does still enjoy his liquor slightly too much in ‘Iron Man 2’, kicking off a huge house party at his mansion, blasting watermelons out of the sky with his repulsor beams like a true entertainer. And would a true entertainer call time on the fun just because he needed a wee? He would not. Tony just floods his Mark IV suit with Stark-brand urine, with the caveat that it has a filtration system: “You could drink that water.” We’ll pass if it’s all the same.

8. Intimidation Mode – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017)

“I know what a girl sounds like…” (Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios) More

There was lots to enjoy about the latest big-screen reincarnation of Spider-Man, but where they really nailed the humour was in casting young: Tom Holland is barely out of his teens so has the perfect look to play Peter Parker out of his depth. We had to laugh as Spidey got to grips with his complex new suit, particularly as he attempted to forge a tough guy persona with the help of the ‘Intimidation Mode’ setting: a voice module that takes Holland’s pubescent squeak and turns it into a Batman-esque growl. However, the effect doesn’t work if you have to use the voice to convince the perp you’re trying to nail that you’re not a girl. “I’m a boy,” he snarls, “I mean, I’m a man!” Deactivate interrogation mode.

7. The reluctant henchman – ‘Iron Man 3’ (2013)

“I hate working here” (Marvel Studios) More

Story Continues