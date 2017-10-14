Marvel Cinematic Universe actresses want their own team-up movie

L-R: Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie: three key women of the MCU (credit: Marvel Studios)

Could the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get an ‘Avengers’-esque team-up movie all of their own?

Apparently it’s something the actresses of the comic book movie franchise have spoken to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about – and he was receptive to their suggestions.

As reported by io9, MCU newcomer Tessa Thompson – poised to make her debut as Valkyrie in the upcoming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ – declared onstage whilst stood alongside Feige at a recent public event, “I marched up with a couple of other women that work in Marvel and we went to Kevin, ‘What about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them?’”

Feige himself added, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder get tapped and turn around every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’

“And I said, ‘Yes.’”

The women of Marvel Comics (credit: Marvel)

Reportedly, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo jokingly suggested the team should be called ‘The Fevengers’ (most likely a riff on a recently teased scene from ‘Ragnarok’ in which Thor suggests his new team should be called The Revengers).

However, Thompson seemed to prefer ‘The Lady Liberators,’ the name of an actual Marvel Comics team from the 1970s whose line-up included several key MCU characters including Black Widow (as portrayed by Scarlet Johansson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

While it is not specified which other actresses made this request alongside Thompson, it may feasibly have included Johansson, Olsen and Lilly, as well as Zoe Saldana (Gamora of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), Cobie Smulders (Agent Maria Hill of ‘Avengers’), Karen Gillan (Nebula of ‘Guardians’) Pom Klementieff (Mantis of ‘Guardians Vol 2’), Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif of ‘Thor’), Emily VanCamp (Agent 13 of ‘Captain America’), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia in the upcoming ‘Black Panther’), and Brie Larson (the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel’).

L-R: Elzabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Lupita N'Yongo as Nakia, Evangeline Lily as The Wasp (credit: Marvel Studios)

Still, as io9 point out, just because Kevin Feige likes the idea doesn’t necessarily mean it will become a reality anytime soon. After all, a solo movie for Black Widow has been mooted ever since Johansson made her debut in the role in 2010’s ‘Iron Man 2,’ but the project has still yet to get off the ground.

Even so, with the long-awaited mega-movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on the way, it seems inevitable that another slate of new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will be announced at some point in the near future; and given the increased interest in female-fronted superhero movies in the wake of ‘Wonder Woman,’ it seems likely that future MCU movie may put their women front and centre.

In the meantime, Tessa Thompson’s Valykyrie makes her first appearance in ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ opening 24 October.

