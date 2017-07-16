Marvel boss debunks Fantastic Four rumours

No, ‘Fantastic Four’ isn’t heading back to Marvel.

At least, not according to Marvel boss, Kevin Feige.

During Disney’s D23 expo, our pals at Yahoo! Movies caught up with the man behind the MCU… and he confirmed that there are no plans to bring The Fantastic Four back to Marvel.

At least, not for the time being.

“I’ve been at Marvel for 17 years… There are certainly no plans whatsoever for that,” he explained. “But too many amazing things have happened over the past 17 years for me ever say never. But for now, nothing.”

After selling off the rights back in the ‘90s, Marvel no longer owns the film rights to The Fantastic Four, who are instead currently owned by 20th Century Fox. And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen speculation that The Fantastic Four will find their way back to Marvel.

But after a string of bad films, it looks as though Marvel is in no rush to get them back.

However, Kevin Feige also says it could happen… one day.

Another recent attempt at a Fantastic Four film – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

“There’s a chance that aliens could come down from the sky right now,” he countered. “And we’ll use them in the movie in to save money on visual effects.”

Bit of a long shot, then.

But following Marvel’s recent deal with Sony for the use of Spider-Man, it looks as though Marvel is far more open to collaboration these days. And that could spell an eventual deal for the classic Marvel superheroes.

So, where did these rumours come from?

Appearing at D23, a life-sized model of Thanos was surrounded by four other figures, all entirely covered up until yesterday’s presentation. Many fans speculated that these could be the Fantastic Four… but they turned out to be the Black Order, or Children of Thanos.

Nothing to do with the Fantastic Four whatsoever, then.

Still, perhaps one day we’ll get a Marvel Fantastic Four film.

But it’s not happening anytime soon.

