Marvel's The Inhumans TV series: All the intel you need

Marvel bigwig (who doesn't actually wear a wig) Kevin Feige first gave us a glimpse of Marvel's The Inhumans when announcing the company's plans for Phase 3 back in 2014.
Back then, Inhumans was announced as a movie, along with the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Aside from that, we were merely given a logo and release date for The Inhumans, which at the time was slated for November 2, 2018.
But now Black Bolt, Medusa, Maximus and the rest of the Inhumans' Royal Family have been confirmed for Marvel and ABC's TV show spanning from Attilan to Hawaii on Earth.
Inhumans release date – when is Marvel's The Inhumans released?
Since then the release date has changed and most importantly, Marvel's The Inhumans has become a TV show, which will premiere its first two episodes on IMAX from September 1, 2017, before the entire series of eight episodes appears on ABC from September 29 - three days after the originally announced date of September 26.
Who are the Inhumans?
Good question. The Inhumans came from The Inhumans comic, unsurprisingly. They are superhuman beings created by the Kree – an advanced alien race introduced in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD episode 'TAHITI' – they discovered life on Earth planted by the Celestials, which had potential to be something more. They wanted to build a powerful mutant race (yes, we said mutant, they're a bit like the X-Men, but more on that later) to fight in their war against their enemy, the Skrulls.
However, the Kree eventually abandoned their lab rats and the Inhumans began to build their own society, named Attilan. The Inhumans' home was separated from the rest of the human race and they began experimenting with the Terrigen Mists – which you might have seen in ABC's Agents of SHIELD – that bring on superhuman powers.
The Inhumans discovered mutations when putting beings through Terrigenesis, so began to selectively breed to avoid negative effects from using the mists. This led to the Inhuman Royal Family, which consists of their king Black Bolt, his wife Medusa, his brother Maximus the Mad and Karnak, Gorgon, Triton, Crystal and her giant teleporting dog, Lockjaw.
The TV series will be an "origin story" that sets up the classic comic book status quo, according to Iwan Rheon (who plays Maximus).
"In most of the literature, the story's already started and the characters are sort of established, whereas this feels to me a lot more like an origin story," he said. "Where we pick up the story of Inhumans is not what's necessarily in all the literature."
Inhumans trailer - watch Marvel's trailer for The Inhumans
Marvel has released The Inhumans' first poster, cast picture and teaser trailer with the Royal Family in costume.
A full trailer has also been unleashed, hinting at Inhuman Royal Family drama as noble leader Black Bolt clashes with his spiky brother Maximus, who wants the Inhumans to relocate to "their rightful home" of Earth.
A further Comic-Con trailer shows Iwan Rheon's Maximus in a Ramsay Bolton-style quest for power.
The former Game of Thrones star, who won't actually have any superpowers in the new ABC show, tries to encourage his fellow Inhumans to strike against humanity first before they discover their people living on the moon.
Inhumans first images – pictures, costumes, characters – for Marvel's Inhumans
A">https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/8594227298329886... picture and a short clip of Lockjaw the teleporting dog have appeared on social media, which sees the magical animals appearing on Earth along with a Black Bolt.[twitter">https://twitter.com/AreYouInhuman/status/866320738... ]https://twitter.com/AreYouInhuman/status/866524791783731200[/twitter]
Inhumans cast list TV show: Medusa, Black Bolt, Maximum, Lockjaw and more
Medusa - Serinda Swan
Medusa is the wife of King Black Bolt and sister of Crystal, and has the power to control her fiery red hair like another limb.
Black Bolt - Anson Mount
Black Bolt is the leader of the Inhuman Royal Family, as well as being King of Attilan. His voice is so powerful that it can destroy cities. This means he can barely speak and will instead communicate with sign language.
Anson explained to us: "I have a sign consultant, I'm developing a lexicon as I go, I'm borrowing some of the underlying rules of ASL and what makes it work efficiently.
"To be honest, I'm not saying it's easy. It creates homework and it creates choreography and it creates getting things into the muscle memory.
"I have to get it so into my muscle memory because I can't be thinking about it and acting at the same time. But it's easier than learning Spanish; I'll give you that."
Maximus (the mad) - Iwan Rheon
Game of Thrones' Ramsay Bolton stars as the brother of Black Bolt, although he won't be the evil version we've come to know from the comics.
Iwan told us: "Although on paper he might seem quite similar to Ramsay Bolton or whatever, he's very different. He's a politician more than anything. He's not a vicious person just going around doing things because he can and he wants to.
"Maximus starts off, he's an opinionated, passionate young man who wants to change things, and he wants to do it peacefully. He's ruthless in his plans. Ramsay is a very dark, twisted individual who got pleasure from inflicting pain on people. He didn't have any real political ideas."
Gorgon - Eme Ikwuakor
Black Bolt's cousin and leader of the Attilan's armed forces, he can create seismic waves with his hooves. Yeah, he's got hooves.
Karnak - Ken Leung
The strategist for the Royal Family, as well as being a close advisor to King Black Bolt, you'll likely recognise Ken Leung from his roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men: The Last Stand, where he played another mutant, Kid Omega.
Crystal - Isabelle Cornish
Crystal is Medusa's sister – she owns the giant 2,000lb teleporting dog, Lockjaw, who'll be created with CGI in the show, obvs.
I always knew there was something special about Buddha. Who knew he was actually Lockjaw?!? Thanks for the amazing edit @chairboymike pic.twitter.com/WL8SnUKkaT- Serinda Swan (@SerindaSwan) March 15, 2017
Auran - Sonya Balmores
Head of The Inhumans' Royal Guard.
Triton - Mike Moh
An Inhuman with the ability to survive underwater.
TBA - Ellen Woglom
Ellen will play a character who isn't from the comic book, but has yet to be explained in the show.
Inhumans movie cancelled: what happened to The Inhumans movie?
It hasn't been explained why exactly Marvel's The Inhumans movie was cancelled, however it's thought the Phase Three announcement had some adjustments as it was seen as being too jam-packed.
Speaking on the Empire podcast, Kevin Feige explained: "The only situation right now is that [Inhumans] is not gonna be a part of Phase Three because Phase Three increased in a very good way since we initially announced. When and where and how it pops up remains to be seen but it's characters we love, it's a storyline we love, and we just didn't want to cram it into an already quite full Phase Three."
However, Feige has also hinted that The Inhumans movie could happen in Phase Four, saying: "I think as we get into Phase Four, as I've always said, it could happen as a movie. I think it would be super cool."
One man who was gutted about Marvel cancelling The Inhumans movie was Fast and Furious' Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. He said: "I think it would be a big mistake for Marvel to abandon their ambitions or their objective or their goals of making it into a film, because it would make such a cool universe."
Inhumans SHIELD: Inhumans in Agents of SHIELD – what was that about?
When The Inhumans was slated as a film, it offered the main substantial link between the company's TV and cinematic universe. It's thought the show will still have a cinematic feel with the first two episodes being filmed for IMAX, however it's likely that the production is scaled back from what you could expect from a film. Nevertheless, there have already been hints towards The Inhumans in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.
Speaking about potential cross-overs showrunner Scott Buck, who also worked on Marvel's Iron Fist over on Netflix, told Entertainment Weekly: "We all inhabit the same universe, so things that have happened on SHIELD will potentially affect our show as well."
(Agents of SHIELD spoilers ahead)
Inhumans first began to emerge in Agents of SHIELD back in season 2, while during season 3, Agent Coulson puts together a team of Inhumans called the Secret Warriors. Later SHIELD's arch-enemies HYDRA reinstate their Inhuman leader Hive as the boss of the organisation, although he is later defeated.
Inhumans SHIELD - Inhumans who appeared in Agents of SHIELD
(List via Agents of SHIELD Wikia)
• Daisy Johnson/Quake (ability to generate powerful vibrations, such as those creating earthquakes)
• Raina, deceased (ability to foresee the future)
• Jiaying, deceased (ability of slow aging and fast healing by consuming others' life)
• Gordon, deceased (ability to teleport)
• Yat-Sen (awaiting Terrigenesis)
• Lincoln Campbell, deceased (ability to generate electromagnetic energy)
• Eva Belyakov, deceased (awaiting Terrigenesis)
• Katya Belyakov, deceased (ability of sensory manipulation)
• Michael (awaiting Terrigenesis)
• Ethan Johnston, deceased (awaiting Terrigenesis)
• Alisha Whitley, deceased (ability to multiply herself)
• Wilton (awaiting Terrigenesis)
• Jiaying's assistant (awaiting Terrigenesis)
• Joey Gutierrez (ability to melt metallic objects and reshape them)
• Lash, deceased (ability to blast energy)
• Shane Henson, deceased (ability to levitate)
• Lori Henson, deceased (ability of pyrokinesis)
• Dwight Frye, deceased (ability to detect Inhumans)
• Hive, deceased (ability to manipulate weather, illusions, and possess deceased bodies)
• Giyera, deceased (ability of telekinesis)
• Richardson, deceased
• Flores, deceased
• Ramirez, deceased
• Gray, deceased
• Robinson, deceased
• Nguyen, deceased
• Elena Rodriguez (ability of super speed)
• Lucio, deceased (ability to induce paralysis)
• Eden Fesi (ability to teleport)
• Androvich, deceased (Darkforce Manipulation)
• Charles Hinton, deceased (ability to predict death)
• James (ability of explosive touch)
