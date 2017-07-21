Marvel's The Inhumans TV series: All the intel you need

From Digital Spy

Marvel bigwig (who doesn't actually wear a wig) Kevin Feige first gave us a glimpse of Marvel's The Inhumans when announcing the company's plans for Phase 3 back in 2014.

Back then, Inhumans was announced as a movie, along with the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Aside from that, we were merely given a logo and release date for The Inhumans, which at the time was slated for November 2, 2018.

But now Black Bolt, Medusa, Maximus and the rest of the Inhumans' Royal Family have been confirmed for Marvel and ABC's TV show spanning from Attilan to Hawaii on Earth.

Inhumans release date – when is Marvel's The Inhumans released?

Since then the release date has changed and most importantly, Marvel's The Inhumans has become a TV show, which will premiere its first two episodes on IMAX from September 1, 2017, before the entire series of eight episodes appears on ABC from September 29 - three days after the originally announced date of September 26.

Who are the Inhumans?

Good question. The Inhumans came from The Inhumans comic, unsurprisingly. They are superhuman beings created by the Kree – an advanced alien race introduced in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD episode 'TAHITI' – they discovered life on Earth planted by the Celestials, which had potential to be something more. They wanted to build a powerful mutant race (yes, we said mutant, they're a bit like the X-Men, but more on that later) to fight in their war against their enemy, the Skrulls.

However, the Kree eventually abandoned their lab rats and the Inhumans began to build their own society, named Attilan. The Inhumans' home was separated from the rest of the human race and they began experimenting with the Terrigen Mists – which you might have seen in ABC's Agents of SHIELD – that bring on superhuman powers.

The Inhumans discovered mutations when putting beings through Terrigenesis, so began to selectively breed to avoid negative effects from using the mists. This led to the Inhuman Royal Family, which consists of their king Black Bolt, his wife Medusa, his brother Maximus the Mad and Karnak, Gorgon, Triton, Crystal and her giant teleporting dog, Lockjaw.

The TV series will be an "origin story" that sets up the classic comic book status quo, according to Iwan Rheon (who plays Maximus).

"In most of the literature, the story's already started and the characters are sort of established, whereas this feels to me a lot more like an origin story," he said. "Where we pick up the story of Inhumans is not what's necessarily in all the literature."

Inhumans trailer - watch Marvel's trailer for The Inhumans

Marvel has released The Inhumans' first poster, cast picture and teaser trailer with the Royal Family in costume.

A full trailer has also been unleashed, hinting at Inhuman Royal Family drama as noble leader Black Bolt clashes with his spiky brother Maximus, who wants the Inhumans to relocate to "their rightful home" of Earth.

A further Comic-Con trailer shows Iwan Rheon's Maximus in a Ramsay Bolton-style quest for power.

The former Game of Thrones star, who won't actually have any superpowers in the new ABC show, tries to encourage his fellow Inhumans to strike against humanity first before they discover their people living on the moon.

Inhumans first images – pictures, costumes, characters – for Marvel's Inhumans

