What are Marvel's Infinity Stones and where are they?

Marvel Studios has turned its connected cinematic universe into a bit of a video game, ticking off its 'Infinity Stone' MacGuffins one by one on the countdown to Avengers: Infinity War movie and climax of the studio's Phase Three.

But what are these Infinity Stones? Which ones has the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned up already? And where might the remainder be lurking in the upcoming MCU films?

The Infinity Gems in the comics

Called the Infinity Gems in the comics (maybe Marvel Studios thought 'stones' sounded less whimsical), the cosmically powered doodads were introduced in the '70s and quickly became the obsession of villain Thanos (that big intergalactic purple guy glimpsed in The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and, most recently, in the Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credits scene).

There are six stones - the Time, Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Space and Soul Gems, all colour coded for your convenience. They confer predictable abilities on their owners like teleportation (Space), telepathy (Mind) and time-travel (Time). Oh, apart from the Soul Gem, which sends people to a heavenly pocket dimension. Don't ask us why.

Together they form the Infinity Gauntlet, a serious piece of bling that, despite its ability to do anything its wearer can possibly imagine, still never manages to let Thanos actually win.

The gems are best known for their role in the 1991 Infinity Gauntlet event miniseries, which is widely considered a classic despite being - and we'll probably get in trouble with the comics police for saying this – a bit incoherent.

Which Infinity Stones have turned up in the films?

The Collector gave us the lowdown on the Gems in Guardians of the Galaxy, explaining that they are "six singularities... forged into concentrated ingots" at the birth of the universe. Got that?

Four of the six have showed up so far, though not always in very stone-like forms – take Thor: The Dark World's big red cloud, for instance. Anyhow, here they are:

The Space Stone: This is the blue stone otherwise known as the Tesseract, which first showed up in Captain America: The First Avenger and showed off its wormhole powers in the climax of The Avengers. It's currently shut up in Asgard's vaults.

The Mind Stone: This yellow rock was knocking around for longer than we realised, hidden in Loki's mind controlling staff. It gave powers to Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, and is currently embedded in the Vision's forehead (that's Paul Bettany's post-android character from Age of Ultron). Why Thanos was loaning this out in the first place remains a mystery.