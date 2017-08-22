Martin McDonagh movie to close BFI London Film Festival

Martin McDonagh’s new movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will close the BFI London Film Festival.

The British writer and director of In Bruges is expected to attend the premiere on October 15, alongside stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

The darkly comic drama stars McDormand as the mother of a murder victim who paints three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at the town’s revered chief of police, played by Woody Harrelson.

Rockwell plays the police chief’s second-in-command, with a penchant for violence.

Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Abbie Cornish and Lucas Hedges also feature in the film.

McDonagh said: “I’m excited to bring this film back to my home town for its UK premiere.

“I’m more than proud of it and if there are any fans of In Bruges still out there, I don’t think they’ll be disappointed.”

Clare Stewart, director of the BFI London Film Festival said: “We are thrilled to be closing the 61st BFI London Film Festival with Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“By turns riotously funny and deeply sobering, this all-too-relevant film confronts division and conflict in small-town America and is driven by a blistering performance from Frances McDormand.”

The film will be released in the UK on January 12, 2018.

The BFI London Film Festival will open on October 4 with the European premiere of Andy Serkis’s directorial debut Breathe, starring Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield.

Battle Of The Sexes, starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell will be the American Express Gala on October 7.

The full programme will be announced on August 31.