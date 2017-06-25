Mark Wahlberg thinks Michael Bay isn’t done with Transformers

It’s no secret that Michael Bay is quitting ‘Transformers’.

But ‘Transformers 5’ star Mark Wahlberg will believe it when he sees it.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is supposedly Michael Bay’s final time directing a ‘Transformers’ movie. But will he really leave the franchise behind? It’s not exactly a convincing statement. After all, he’s already threatened to leave before… only to come back and film several more in the series.

And it seems Mark Wahlberg isn’t convinced, either.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, the 46-year-old ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ star explained why he thinks Michael bay is far from done with ‘Transformers’.

“You know, it’s one of those things where Michael has built this entire universe right, and he will decide what he wants to do and how he wants to do it,” he said. “Right now, he says he doesn’t want to do another film and he says that after every film because they are so difficult to make and he pretty much has to do it single-handedly, even with all the help that he has because all of the movie is in his mind.”

Will Michael Bay really quit Transformers? Credit: Paramount More

But while Michael Bay claims he wants to walk away from ‘Transformers’, it looks as though those close to him are convinced he’ll stick around… just as soon as he’s had chance to relax about it a little.

“He’ll decide that and I would be hard pressed to see him walk away and put it in somebody else’s control and care,” he explained. “I mean, that’s just the Michael that I know, but you never know, sometimes people decide to move on, so we’ll see what happens.”

But will he come back to ‘Transformers’?

During an interview with Fandango, Michael Bay himself seemingly confirmed that he’s out, stating that: “This is my last of the franchise, so I guess it’s a final chapter in that regard.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time he’s ‘quit’…

Back in 2007, Michael Bay announced, “No Transformers 2 for me!” after Paramount signed a deal to support HD-DVD over the Blu-ray format. He retracted his statement the very next morning.

Again, in 2009 he said: “After the three and a half years I’ve spent making these movies, I’ve had enough of the Transformers world.” Obviously, that didn’t pan out and he ended up making ‘Dark of the Moon’ for a 2011 release.

Then, in 2011 he denied claims he would be back to direct ‘Transformers 4’… then he ended up directing ‘Age of Extinction’ anyway.

By 2014, he claimed he wanted to ‘flex new muscles’ and do something different… there was even talk of handing the baton to another director. But guess who ended up taking the helm of ‘The Last Knight’…

These days, he’s claiming (once again) that he’s done with ‘Transformers’… despite also admitting that he wants to direct one of the upcoming numerous spin-offs Paramount has in the works.

Will he finally quit this time?

I’m not so sure… and with ‘Bumblebee’ getting his own movie, I can’t help wondering whether we’ll see Michael bay end up taking the helm once again.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ stars Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Gemma Chan, Peter Cullen and Frank Weller.

Michael Bay directed the film based on a script by Art Meachum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ heads to cinemas on 23 June 2017.

