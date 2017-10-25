Mark Wahlberg hopes God will forgive him for Boogie Nights

It may have been one of his most celebrated performances, but the movie Mark Walhberg regrets doing the most is ‘Boogie Nights’.

The Paul Thomas Anderson film, which followed the rise and fall of the porn industry in 70s and 80s Los Angeles, found Wahlberg playing Eddie Adams, who is transformed into the adult movie star Dirk Diggler thanks to a, erm, particular asset.

But while he received plaudits for the role (the film received three Oscar nominations too), Wahlberg would rather put it behind him.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he said, speaking in an interview with Chicago Inc.

Asked if he was referring to a specific movie, he added: “Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”

Wahlberg, who is a devout catholic, was appearing at a religious event in Chicago when he made the comments, and was flanked Cardinal Blase Cupich at the time.

He also spoke about the regrets of his youth.

The ‘Transformers’ star was charged with attempted murder following a violent, racially charged attack on two Vietnamese men in separate incidents on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to an assault charge and was jailed, serving only 45 days of a two-year sentence.

“It was a big wake-up call for me,” he said. “A lot of people go to God when they get into trouble. When I heard the jail doors close behind me … I knew that was just the beginning for me.”

“I feel remorse when I’ve made mistakes. If I could go back and change a lot of things that I did, I would. I look for ways to give back.

“I’ve never been shy about sharing my past and the bad decisions I’ve made and being affiliated with gangs, being incarcerated. So absolutely I think they can identify with me on a personal level, and that’s why I’ve continued to try to do as much as I can to help young people.”

Wahlberg has said in the past that while he doesn’t ‘try to push it on anybody’, his religion is the ‘most important part’ of his life.

He’s spoken about going to church twice on a Sunday, and met with Pope Francis in 2015.

