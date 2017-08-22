Mark Wahlberg is the highest-paid male actor of 2017

It’s official – Mark Wahlberg earns way more than you.

In fact, he took home a staggering $68 million in the last 12 months.

According to an annual list of Hollywood’s top earners by Forbes, the 46-year-old actor earned a massive $68 million – largely for his roles in ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and ‘Daddy’s Home 2’.

“Markie Mark is officially Richie Rich,” they revealed. “The former rapper-turned-actor is Hollywood’s highest-paid leading man, earning $68 million pretax in our 12 month scoring period.”

“The Boston native recorded his highest-ever payday thanks to soaring fees for movies such as Transformers: The Last Knight and the forthcoming Daddy’s Home 2.”

All this, despite ‘Transformers 5’ earning a miserable 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes… as well as the franchises lowest box office returns to date – just $600 million worldwide. But it seems Wahlberg’s earnings were safe.

How does he stack up against his fellow stars?

Well, last year’s top-earner, Dwayne Johnson came in at second place with $65 million after starring in the ‘Baywatch’ movie. He also earns an estimated $650,000 per episode for the hit TV comedy, ‘Ballers’.

Vin Diesel came in third this time around, with $54.5 million, followed by Adam Sandler who earned $50.5 million, largely due to his very lucrative deal with Netflix.

Here’s the full top 10:

Mark Wahlberg – $68 million Dwayne Johnson – $65 million Vin Diesel – $54.5 million Adam Sandler – $50.5 million Jackie Chan – $49 million Robert Downey Jr – $48 million Tom Cruise – $43 million Shah Rukh Khan – $38 million Salman Khan – $37 million Akshay Kumar – $35.5 million

The list of top male earners has arrived a week after the highest-paid female actors list, which saw ‘La La Land’ star, Emma Stone clinch the top spot with $26 million… while her co-star Ryan Reynolds sat at #14 on the male list with $29 million.

Interestingly, the top 10 male actors earned a whopping $488.5 million between them, with the top 10 female actors earning just $172.5m.

It seems Hollywood still has a long way to go when it comes to equal pay… even for the best in the industry,

