Mark Ruffalo Sizes Up Chances of a Standalone ‘Hulk’ Movie: It ‘Will Never Happen’

Try as he might, Mark Ruffalo just does not see a future where a(nother) standalone “Hulk” movie exists. The “Avengers” star confirmed the news to Variety at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.

Ruffalo joined Marvel’s Kevin Feige onstage to share an exclusive trailer of “Avengers: Infinity War” alongside other Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, like Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, and co-director Joe Russo.

Following the screening — which received deafening applause from the audience — Ruffalo spoke to Variety about a potential spin-off of his own.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen,” confirmed Ruffalo. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”

“And with you as the new Hulk, it would be terrible,” joked Cheadle.

Unlike Sony’s partnership with Marvel to create “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” it seems as though even Bruce Banner himself doesn’t see any possible chemistry between Universal and the MCU. Universal has maintained the rights to the Hulk ever since 2003’s “Hulk” starring Eric Bana and 2007’s “The Incredible Hulk” with Edward Norton.

Variety‘s interview with Ruffalo and Cheadle can be viewed above.