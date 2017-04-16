Mark Hamill Wishes Luke and Han Had Final Scene Together in 'The Force Awakens'

Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford at 'Star Wars' Celebration on Thursday (Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill has one critique about Star Wars: The Force Awakens: He wishes Han and Luke had one final scene together.

Hamill made the revelation during an interview with Fandango's Erik Davis while we was appearing at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando over the weekend.

As we all know, Han met his demise at the hands of his son, Ben, a.k.a Kylo Ren, when he made an attempt to save his boy from the clutches of the Dark Side.

Hamill had an idea of how Luke — who only got a few moments of silent screentime — could have been put to good use.

"When I was reading it, I thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she is unsuccessful, she'll rush to his [Han's] aid and get into some dire situation, and that's when I show up," Hamill said. "I save her life, and then we rush to Han, and then we are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are — too late to save him, but witnesses."

Hamill called it, in his opinion, a "missed opportunity," but added he has a lot of "terrible ideas"; he just likes to share them in case there is something the filmmakers like.

