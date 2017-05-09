Mark Hamill vs. Anti-'Star Wars' Russian Propaganda: See His Classic Response

Mark Hamill at Star Wars Celebration Day 2 on April 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

This is not the propaganda you’re looking for.

On Monday, Mark Hamill had a great response to some old Russian article that decried Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as “the final act in an insidious capitalist plot to militarize space.” The article was unearthed by Matthew Bodner, a journalist for The Moscow Times.

Hamill, a prolific social media user, saw the post and responded — in Russian.

“Go Force Yourself, comrades!,” the Luke Skywalker actor replied, adding that it was tricky to get Google translator to spit out the word “force.”

“Must be a plot!” Hamill quipped.


‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch the first trailer:

Read more from THR: