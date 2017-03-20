Mark Hamill Tweets About Luke Skywalker Photo Lucasfilm Wouldn't Release 'For Years'

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Perhaps that was just how Luke dressed for the Tosche Station.

On Monday, Mark Hamill revealed there was a photo taken of him as Luke Skywalker during the shooting of A New Hope that Lucasfilm was not keen on people seeing.

One was wondering what was that white bandeau accross @HamillHimself ‘s chest? Costume design or #NippleProtector against the fabric…???????????? pic.twitter.com/nS3IsLKiPF — MarkHamill UK/France (@hamill_france) March 20, 2017





For years Lucasfilm wouldn’t release this pic-U can see the low-cut t-shirt under my tunic& I’m not wearing my leggings #StopInTheNameOfLove https://t.co/HLiYaiTgVR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 20, 2017





In the picture of Luke, first posted by a fan account, it is clear Hamill is wearing a t-shirt under his tunic and he is not wearing the character’s leggings.

“For years Lucasfilm wouldn’t release this pic-U can see the low-cut t-shirt under my tunic& I’m not wearing my leggings #StopInTheNameOfLove,” Hamill tweeted to his more than 1.7 million followers.

This fun, inside-nerd revelation comes a few days after Hamill shared what was likely the first picture taken of Skywalker on the first day of shooting the original Star Wars back in 1976.

