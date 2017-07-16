Mark Hamill says a Luke Skywalker Star Wars prequel would be boring

Nobody wants to watch Luke Skywalker moisture farming.

Least of all, Mark Hamill.

During an appearance at Disney’s D23 expo, the 65-year-old ‘Star Wars’ star explained why a Luke Skywalker prequel movie won’t happen – because his origins are just way too boring.

“It’d be pretty boring, you know?” Hamill explained. “It’s set on a moisture farm on a desert planet. Yawn.”

Of course, we initially find Luke Skywalker living with his Aunt and Uncle on Tatooine, slaving away on their moisture farm.

Not exactly a grand tale of adventure and excitement.

In fact, the most interesting this he does is bullseye womp rats in his T-16… and if you ask me, that sounds a bit cruel.

No lightsabers and Jedi mind tricks until Obi-Wan turned up – Credit: Lucasfilm More

Thankfully, not every ‘Star Wars’ character led such a sheltered life. Han Solo, for instance, was a smuggler, rogue and charmer long before we met him and Chewbacca at Mos Eisley. And that’s exactly why we’re getting a Han Solo spin-off.

“Well, [Han] had a more colorful life prior to Star Wars than I did.”

Pretty good justification for the ‘Han Solo’ movie.

Still, it sounds as though a young Luke Skywalker movie isn’t on the cards, at least for the time being. And that’s probably a good thing. After all, there’s only so many trips to Toshi Station I could take.

Luke Skywalker next appears in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

