Mark Hamill reveals steps to becoming an icon as he accepts gong at GQ awards

He was presented with the final award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Mark Hamill offered his tips on how to become an icon as he was presented with the final award of the night at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The Star Wars actor was handed the Icon prize by his Force Awakens co-star Simon Pegg, who hailed Hamill as “my hero for 40 years”.

Arriving on stage, the Luke Skywalker star thanked Pegg, joking: “I say that despite the fact he has a much bigger part in The Force Awakens than I do, but don’t worry, in The Last Jedi I promise you, my part will be twice as big.”

He continued: “I know what you want to ask. Do you have any advice on how we too can be icons?

“It’s really rather simple, step one, blow up a Death Star. You will gain the good will and deep gratitude of untold millions and it will last a lifetime.

“Once you’ve established yourself as an icon of virtue and heroism like Luke, go for the Joker, an icon of villainy and depravity, and of course if you’ve accomplished those two steps, the third is pretty easy.

“Get your likeness on a mountain of merchandise, become a Pez dispenser, a pair of underoos, an electric toothbrush, a sleeping bag.”

He added: “I really can’t believe it, as facetious as I can be, I’m sincerely grateful for this recognition.”