Mark Hamill Responds to Cushy Vintage Photo of Himself From 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Nick Schager
Writer
Mark Hamill (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Mark Hamill has been using the force for four decades now, and he’ll again cloak up as Luke Skywalker in this winter’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. In a new Twitter conversation, however, he looked back at one of his most famous moments from the original trilogy — and the support he received while pulling off the stunt.

Irish TV reporter Michael Ryan tweeted a photo at Hamill in which the actor is seen hanging on for dear life as Darth Vader approaches during their epic “I am your father” confrontation in the bowels of Cloud City from The Empire Strikes Back. Most notable, however, is that one can see the padding just below Hamill, to provide him with a cushy landing for his plummet off the structure.


Hamill himself responded to the post, while also pointing out the crew member keeping watch from below, to make sure that nothing terrible happened to the star.


We’ll know soon enough if Hamill was game for more risky stunt work when he makes his full-fledged return to the franchise that launched his career with The Last Jedi, which blasts into theaters on December 15.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: