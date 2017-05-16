Mark Hamill Responds to Cushy Vintage Photo of Himself From 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Mark Hamill has been using the force for four decades now, and he’ll again cloak up as Luke Skywalker in this winter’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. In a new Twitter conversation, however, he looked back at one of his most famous moments from the original trilogy — and the support he received while pulling off the stunt.

Irish TV reporter Michael Ryan tweeted a photo at Hamill in which the actor is seen hanging on for dear life as Darth Vader approaches during their epic “I am your father” confrontation in the bowels of Cloud City from The Empire Strikes Back. Most notable, however, is that one can see the padding just below Hamill, to provide him with a cushy landing for his plummet off the structure.

Did you feel safe with all those mattresses under you? @HamillHimself #healthandsafety pic.twitter.com/wzMnx1W7q0 — Michael Ryan (@MichaelRyanTV3) May 15, 2017





Hamill himself responded to the post, while also pointing out the crew member keeping watch from below, to make sure that nothing terrible happened to the star.

Always felt safe. But check-out stuntman spotting me in background for perspective. Mattresses much further down than they appear! #ESSplat https://t.co/SCXiijWe9U — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 16, 2017





We’ll know soon enough if Hamill was game for more risky stunt work when he makes his full-fledged return to the franchise that launched his career with The Last Jedi, which blasts into theaters on December 15.

