Mark Hamill Records Donald Trump's Meryl Streep Twitter Rant as The Joker

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Hamill is continuing to troll President-elect Donald Trump.

Last week, Hamill debuted The Trumpster, a supervillain alter ego who reads Trump tweets in the voice of The Joker, who Hamill voices in the DC animated universe.

On Saturday, Hamill shared audio of himself reading the tweets Trump aimed at Meryl Streep after she was critical of him in her Golden Globes speech, which became the most buzz-about moment from the Jan. 8 awards show. Trump referred to Streep as “one of most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and as a “Hillary lover,” after she blasted him for a campaign rally at which Trump allegedly mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

It’s worth noting that ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s release in December, screenwriters Chris Weitz and Gary Whitta faced a backlash for protesting Trump on Twitter. Eventually, Alt-right protesters created the hashtag #DumpStarWars, though the film went on to earn big at the box office. (Disney CEO Bob Iger insisted Rogue One had no political message.) So far, there has not been a similar, organized backlash to Hamill’s trolling of Trump.

Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017





For the record, Trump told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that Streep was an “excellent” actress. Watch a video that includes part of Streep’s speech: