Mark Hamill Jokes 'Rogue One' Vader Scenes Look Like Steve Bannon's Home Movies

Mark Hamill (Photo: Getty)

Score one for the Jedi Master.

Mark Hamill on Saturday had a great zinger when he was asked about President Donald Trump talking to the press corps aboard Air Force One the other day while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was playing in the background.

Pictures of the moment from reporters were circulating on social media, mostly because Trump was talking during the initial Darth Vader scene.

"#RogueOne? I thought they were just screening Steve Bannon's home movies," Hamill tweeted to his more than 1.7 million followers.

The iconic Luke Skywalker actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration for some time.

Thanks to his disdain for the former reality star, Hamill, also an accomplished voice actor, has been delighting fans for months by reading some Trump's most outrageous tweets in the voice of the Joker or, as the new character is known, the Trumpster.

#RogueOne? I thought they were just screening Steve Bannon's home movies. https://t.co/eyO4Eay59e

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2017

Hey @HamillHimself, what's your take on Trump watching #RogueOne while being interviewed on Air Force One?#MonitorOnRight pic.twitter.com/Fm2UqFiKZm

— Brent Ashcroft (@brentashcroft) April 7, 2017

