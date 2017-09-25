Mark Hamill gives the best fan autographs in the galaxy

‘Star Wars’ legend Mark Hamill has signed enough autographs in his lifetime to sink a Death Star, so you’d be forgiven for assuming he just dashes off his signature for fans on autopilot.
However, a gallery of his autographs shared on Imgur suggests the Luke Skywalker actor puts a lot of time and effort in for his devoted fans, rather than just dashing off the standard barely-legible scribble.
Either that or he just doesn’t care what people think any more. Here’s some of the best Mark Hamill autographs given by the star.
There’s this one that suggest Luke is an intergalactic stoner…
Or there’s this one that pokes fun at George Lucas…
This one that makes light of the murder of Luke’s adopted parents…
The Force is definitely strongest with this one…
And we love this one poking fun at the autograph seeker…
Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, coming to cinemas this December.
Watch the latest behind-the-scenes ‘The Last Jedi’ featurette below…
