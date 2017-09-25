Mark Hamill gives the best fan autographs in the galaxy

Mark Hamill arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

‘Star Wars’ legend Mark Hamill has signed enough autographs in his lifetime to sink a Death Star, so you’d be forgiven for assuming he just dashes off his signature for fans on autopilot.

However, a gallery of his autographs shared on Imgur suggests the Luke Skywalker actor puts a lot of time and effort in for his devoted fans, rather than just dashing off the standard barely-legible scribble.

Either that or he just doesn’t care what people think any more. Here’s some of the best Mark Hamill autographs given by the star.

There’s this one that suggest Luke is an intergalactic stoner…

(Imgur/Lucasfilm) More

Or there’s this one that pokes fun at George Lucas…

(Imgur/Lucasfilm) More

This one that makes light of the murder of Luke’s adopted parents…

(Imgur/Lucasfilm) More

The Force is definitely strongest with this one…

(Imgur/Lucasfilm) More

And we love this one poking fun at the autograph seeker…

(Imgur/Lucasfilm) More

Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, coming to cinemas this December.

Watch the latest behind-the-scenes ‘The Last Jedi’ featurette below…





Read more

Mark Hamill disagreed with Star Wars 8 storyline

New Star Wars 8 trailer details

Hamill on losing Carrie Fisher