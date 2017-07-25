Mark Hamill Doesn’t Know Who Luke Skywalker Lost His Virginity To
On The Late Late Show with James Corden, Mark Hamill got the opportunity to answer a question that has plagued Star Wars fans since … probably never: Who did Luke Skywalker lose his virginity to?
This question was posed by Star Wars superfan Anna Faris. It may seem a bit out of left field, but Faris had good reason to consider Skywalker’s experiences as a youth. Hamill mentioned that he’d been asked about making a movie about a young Luke Skywalker, much like what’s happening now with Han Solo. But Hamill’s not too keen on the idea, so we may never know.
“Boy, what a boring film that would be,” Hamill said.
Hamill also couldn’t ignore the predicament Skywalker found himself in throughout the franchise.
“It’s like the ultimate good news-bad news,” Hamill said. “The good news is there’s one attractive woman in the galaxy. The bad news is she’s your sister.”
Check out the gift Mark Hamill got from a galaxy far, far away:
Read more from Yahoo TV:
- Watch This Real-Life Avengers Fight Caught on Camera
- ‘Dunkirk’: Christopher Nolan on Putting Tome Hardy in a Mask Again
- Watch the Cast of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Show Us Their Best Blaster Noises
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.