Mariah Carey's cameo cut from Will Ferrell movie after 'unprofessional behaviour'

Hopes for Mariah Carey expanding her acting career won’t be assisted much with the news that a cameo in forthcoming Will Ferrell comedy ‘The House’ was cut after ‘unprofessional’ and ‘borderline abusive’ behaviour on set.

Carey filmed a small role in the film, but reportedly kept cast and crew waiting for four hours and then refused to do a stunt.

Will Ferrell himself alluded to her part being left on the cutting room floor in an interview on ‘Late Night With Seth Myers’ this week, but didn’t go into too much detail.

Asked if she had made any specific demands, Ferrell said diplomatically: “There were suggestions. That weren’t executed. She was on our set. And things happened. Put it this way, at about midnight, I got a knock and my trailer and they said ‘you can just go home, we’re not going to get to you’.”

Co-star Cedric Yarbrough, however, has been less guarded, and let rip in a scathing Facebook post (now deleted, but scooped by Perez Hilton), detailing precisely the kind of diva-ish behaviour Carey has long been known for.

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

“Okay since Will Ferrell is talking, I’ma talk-ing,” he wrote. “Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film #TheHouse with the superstar Mariah Carey. But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey. The film takes place in a suburban home but is made into a ‘Casino’. Why not have Mariah be an act in the casino? Funny idea. It’s rumoured that she eventually showed up to set. This is true. But after waiting for her for 3-4 hours!

“While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah’s body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’. I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.

“In the acting community, it’s not very good form to ‘tell’ on your fellow actors. They could be having a bad day, going through some personal things, & maybe Mariah was, I don’t know. But I do know that our crew didn’t deserve that, our director didn’t.

“For you young actors, be on time, know your homework, but be courteous and respectful. For us old heads, the same. This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss ‘I had a vision of love’ Mariah. Be a damn professional.”

Mariah is yet to comment on the matter.

‘The House’, also starring Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll, is due out on June 30.

Read More:

Fired Han Solo directors up for DC’s The Flash?

Daniel Day-Lewis announces retirement from acting

Avatar sequels start shooting in September



