Margot Robbie unrecognisable as she transforms into Elizabeth I

From Harley Quinn to the Virgin Queen, Margot Robbie is almost unrecognisable as she takes on the role of Elizabeth I.

The Aussie star is resplendent in a fiery ginger wig perched on top of her head as the English monarch, on set on the new movie about Mary, Queen of Scots.

She was snapped yesterday in London, complete with pale, pock-marked complexion, and what looks to be a prosthetic nose into the bargain too.

Fans were… erm… surprised by the transformation.

Someone told me this is @margotrobbie Clearly I stared at the #eclipse too long. pic.twitter.com/9pEtKdJxox — Dave Rickards (@DaveRickards) August 22, 2017





not living for Margot Robbie's new look tbh pic.twitter.com/Vd5WqAH9o5 — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) August 22, 2017





I suddenly find Margot Robbie relatable pic.twitter.com/lBKOTHPRPV — Cam Williams (@MrCamW) August 22, 2017





Robbie is starring opposite Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart, cousin of Elizabeth, and who was revealed in new pictures from the movie last week.

Elsewhere, ‘Dunkirk’ star Jack Lowden plays Lord Darnley, Mary’s second husband, ‘Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle is the 4th Earl of Lennox, Darnley’s father, and David Tennant plays nobleman Anthony Babington, who was convicted of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth with Mary.

(Credit: PA)

There’s also roles for Guy Pearce, Gemma Chan, and Joe Alwyn.

Helmed by Josie Rourke, and scripted by ‘House of Cards’ writer Beau Willimon, the movie’s being made by Working Title Films, also filming in Edniburgh and Gloucester.

it’s due out in 2018.

