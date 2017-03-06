Margot Robbie to Star in 'Marian,' a Robin Hood Standalone Drama

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie is officially Marian, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Suicide Squad actress will star in the Sony drama centering on the maiden of Robin Hood folklore. Donald De Line and Amy Pascal will produce from a script by Pete Barry.

Marian unfolds after the death of Robin Hood, the love of her life. The titular maiden then picks up his cause to lead her people into a pivotal war that will not only decide the fate of the kingdom, but also see her don the mantle of the man she loved. In the process, she rises as a legend herself.

Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment may also produce. Rock Shank is also producing through his Romark Films.

Marian is one of a handful of Robin Hood-related projects in the works. Lionsgate’s origin story starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Dornan is set for a March 2018 debut, and visual effects supervisor Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull will begin shooting a futuristic take later this year. A modern-day series called A Burglar’s Guide to the City is also in the works from Alex Kurtzman and Justin Lin for CBS.

Robbie’s upcoming films also include Miramax’s figure skating biopic I, Tonya, Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad standalone Gotham City Sirens, Sony’s live-action/CGI hybrid film Peter Rabbit, and Fox Searchlight’s A.A. Milne film on the origin of Winnie the Pooh. She and Lucky Chap are repped by Management 360, CAA, and attorney Jeff Bernstein. The actress is also repped by Aran Michael Management.

