Margot Robbie as shamed figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya teaser

Margot Robbie hits the ice in this first look at forthcoming biopic ‘I, Tonya’.

She plays the shamed figure skater Tonya Harding who became a national hate figure in the US in 1994, following a scandal which shook the US sports world.

Harding, her husband and her bodyguard were found guilty of hiring another man to attack rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and break her leg, so that she wouldn’t be able to compete in the Olympics at Lillehammer.

But the plan backfired, and Harding was banned for life from U.S. Figure Skating Association, narrowly avoiding jail time.

Also starring Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, and Caitlin Carver as Kerrigan, the movie was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to rave reviews.

It will be released in the UK on February 16, 2018.

