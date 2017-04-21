Margot Robbie to Play Queen Elizabeth in 'Mary Queen of Scots'

Margot Robbie is in negotiations to play Queen Elizabeth in Focus and Working Title’s Mary Queen of Scots, opposite Saoirse Ronan.

Josie Rourke is directing the film with Working Title’s Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Liza Chasin producing.

The movie is based on the true story of Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

The film has yet to be greenlit, but sources say things are headed in the right direction. If a greenlight is given, the film would likely go sometime later this year.

Following the success of big hits like last summer’s Suicide Squad and 2013's Wolf of Wall Street, this latest role gives Robbie a prestige part to add to her portfolio. The endeavor could even have awards season potential given Focus’ track record of pushing Oscar campaigns for its prestige film.

Robbie is currently starring in Fox Searchlight’s Goodbye Christopher Robin, where she plays the wife of Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne. She recently wrapped production on I, Tonya, starring as the title character in a film she also produced under her Lucky Chap Entertainment banner.

