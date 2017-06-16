Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson In First 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Trailer

If Finding Neverland proved anything, it was that there’s an audience for based-on-real-events fairy tales comprised equally of magic, whimsy, tragedy, and fantastical sentimentality. So, if you treasure that 2004 Johnny Depp–Kate Winslet fable about James Barrie writing Peter Pan, have a look at the new trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin (watch it above), which appears to take a similar approach to the story of author A.A. Milne, who created everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh.

Or, as the trailer makes plain, created him alongside his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), as they played and frolicked about their estate in the years following World War I. Starring Domhnall Gleeson as Milne, Margot Robbie as his wife Daphne, and Kelly Macdonald as Christopher’s nanny Olive (who serves as narrator), the movie’s first promo revels in its gooeyness, casting its material as a fable about a man who overcame his post-war sadness through his relationship with his son, which in turn led to personal stories about a unique bear and his friends that, once published, brought joy to the world at large.

With soaring music and downy-soft visuals underlining a story that seems alternately uplifting and sorrowful, Goodbye Christopher Robin likely will hike tissue-box sales when the tearjerker arrives in U.S. theaters on Nov. 10 (following its U.K. debut on Sept. 29).

