‘Manifesto’ Clip: Cate Blanchett Rages Against the Capitalist Machine in One of Her 13(!) Performances (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett is one of contemporary cinema’s most accomplished actresses, and her most ambitious project to date may be her latest: Manifesto, director Julian Rosefeldt’s film adaptation of his multiscreen art-installation project, in which the Oscar winner plays 13 different roles. It’s a chameleonic tour de force that features Blanchett reciting famous historic and modern manifestos in a variety of unlikely guises and settings. And in our exclusive clip from the film, she lets loose with a tirade of feral intensity.

As you’ll see in the above scene, Blanchett is almost unrecognizable as a homeless man wandering an Eastern European wasteland. Dressed in an overcoat, wool hat, and gloves, and sporting long scraggly hair and an unkempt beard, Blanchett rails against capitalist society through a duct-taped megaphone. With her oration taken from the Draft Manifesto of the John Reed Club of New York (from 1932), Blanchett cuts an uncharacteristically gonzo figure in this sequence — which stands as only one segment of Manifesto. The film also features the star as a TV news anchor, a puppet maker, a rock star, and a financial trader (to name a few others).

Just like Rosefeldt’s film, Blanchett’s performances in Manifesto are at once unconventional, abstract, and never less than transfixing. To see her in action, check out our exclusive clip above; Manifesto is in select theaters now.