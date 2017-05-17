Man sues his date for texting during Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Lawsuit… a man is suing his date for texting during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Credit: Disney

A Texas man is suing his date for texting during a screening of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’.

37-year-old Brandon Vezmar, from Austin, is seeking the sum of $17.31, the price of the ticket to a 3D screening of the new Marvel movie.

Vezmar had met the unidentified woman online, and they were on their first – and likely last – date.

Vezmar told the American Statesman that it was ‘a first date from hell’, and that the woman checked her phone ’10 to 20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages’.

“This is like one of my biggest pet peeves,” he said, adding that he asked her to stop, but she refused.

In her defence, the unidentified 35-year-old woman, told the paper that she was texting a friend who had had a row with her boyfriend.

“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” she said. “It wasn’t like constant texting.”

She added that Vezmar asked her for the money back for the ticket after the movie had finished, but she had refused because ‘he took me out on a date’.

The petition filed by Vezmar claims that her conduct was in ‘direct violation’ of the cinema’s non-texting policy.

“While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society,” it reads.

“I’m not a bad woman,” the woman added. “I just went out on a date.”

James Gunn, the director of the movie, has even weighed in on the matter.

Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time! https://t.co/c41MWGz74M — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2017





