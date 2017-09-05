'The Man Who Invented Christmas' trailer: Dan Stevens finishes his stellar year as Charles Dickens

Dan Stevens has been everywhere this year, from Hollywood blockbusters like Beauty and the Beast to indies such asThe Ticket and acclaimed television dramas like FX’s Legion. The English actor’s banner year wouldn’t be complete with at least one fall project, and so we have The Man Who Invented Christmas set for release this November.

Stevens stars as famed author Charles Dickens in the story of the six weeks in which he brought A Christmas Caro to life. Dickens was coming off of three poorly received novels at the time, and every major publisher rejected his pitch for a Christmas-themed tale. The author needed a hit to make ends meat for his family and revive his career, and little did he know a miracle was in store.

The Man Who Invented Christmas is directed by Bharat Nalluri, who has had a long career directed popular BBC television series. The script is adapted from the Les Standiford book of the same name. Christopher Plummer and Jonathan Pryce co-star.

Bleecker Street will release The Man Who Invented Christmas in theaters Nov. 3. Watch the first trailer below.

