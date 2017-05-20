Mamma Mia sequel announced, with main cast returning

You can dance, you can jive… the ladies of 2008’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ (Credit: Universal)

Viewers may recall that ‘Mamma Mia!,’ the 2008 big screen take on the musical based around the songs of Abba, ended with star Meryl Streep excitedly asking the audience “do you want another one?” before launching into ‘Waterloo.’

Well, it would appear that they do indeed want another one, as a sequel has been announced, lined up to hits screens in time for the original’s tenth anniversary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the follow-up movie will be entitled ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.’ Unlike the first film, which was adapted from an already successful stage show, ‘Here We Go Again’ will be all-new for the screen. Ol Parker, writer of ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ films, will take over as director from the original’s Phyllida Lloyd.

It is reported that the bulk of the original cast will be back, although THR only mention Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth by name. It is also noted the film will be both sequel and prequel, “set in the present with the returning cast members, while new actors would play younger versions of Streep, Brosnan and Firth for part of the story that is set in the past.”

That’s right – it’s ‘The Godfather Part II’ of musicals. Maybe.

Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Pierce Brosnan, the three dads of ‘Mamma Mia!’ (Credit: Universal) More

Judy Craymer, creator of the original stage show and producer of the 2008 movie, will be back to produce alongside Gary Goetzman.

Released by Universal on 18 July 2008, ‘Mamma Mia!’ wound up taking just under $610 million at the global box office, making it the highest grossing live action musical of all time until the $1.2 billion success of this year’s ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’ is scheduled to open almost exactly a decade later, on 20 July 2018.

