Malia Obama to Intern for Harvey Weinstein

Malia Obama listens to the national anthem before President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017 (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama isn't the only member of the family moving to a new role. Malia Obama, eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, has secured an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

A source tells THR that Malia, 18, is expected to begin work in the New York office of The Weinstein Co. in February, after the now-former first family finishes a vacation in Palm Springs. Malia is set to attend Harvard University in the fall, after taking a year off following her graduation from high school last June.

This isn't Malia's first foray into Hollywood. In 2015, the Obamas' daughter worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls. She also spent time on the Los Angeles set of Halle Berry's CBS drama series Extant.

Harvey Weinstein attends a special advance screening of 'Lion' at The May Fair Hotel on Dec. 6, 2016, in London (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) More

The Weinstein Co., run by brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein, is the prolific independent studio behind such Oscar-winning films as The Artist and The King's Speech. (It currently has the Oscar contender Lion.) Harvey Weinstein also is a reliable donor to Democratic causes and candidates, including President Obama. He has held several fundraisers for Obama over the years and worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign this past cycle.

It's unclear which Weinstein Co. department Malia will work in, but a source says it may be in marketing or development.

The Weinstein Co. did not respond to a request for comment.

Page Six first reported the story.

