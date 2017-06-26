The Magic of Alan Rickman, and How He Got a Child Fighting Cancer Cast in 'Harry Potter'

“Where else would you go other than Alan Rickman?”

That’s how “Harry Potter” casting director Janet Hirshenson put it when asked about the actors considered forthe role of Severus Snape in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. Hirshenson joined the production after another casting director had worked on the movies for a year and said Rickman was already locked in at the time. She had no argument.

“I don’t know if that was the first initial one they reached out to or not but ... it was Alan Rickman,” she said.

Today, we’re more than a year removed from losing our favorite Potions Master. Rickman died in January 2016 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. The actor has an assortment of iconic roles under his belt, but “Harry Potter” fans know him best as the complicated and polarizing Professor Snape. His co-workers on the films, however, simply remember him as a remarkable person, a man who even once made an extremely sick child’s dream come true.

It’s been 20 years since the “Harry Potter” book series debuted, and debate over its characters still rages on ― particularly over Rickman’s character, Snape. Is he a Half-Blood hero? Is he The Jerk Who Lived? Even J.K. Rowling has struggled with how to bring him up without causing a brouhaha (or in honor of witches, a brew-haha?).

Been wondering how to mark Snape's birthday without starting an argument. Here's to him, the big hero/bully. He really was the best/worst. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 9, 2016

As Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint grew and changed during the films, Rickman’s controversial character remained an unwavering staple, even down to his wardrobe.

Costume designer Jany Temime instituted major wardrobe changes when she joined the franchise in the third film, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” For proof, just check out Professor Filius Flitwick’s changing looks. However, Snape’s outfit remained largely the same.

Temime told HuffPost, “When I arrived on [film] No. 3, I looked at all the costumes, and the only costume I kept was the costume of Snape, which I thought was perfect. I thought it was exactly Snape. We remade a cape ― we made a cape bigger. But I liked how tight it was. And also, Alan Rickman loved it. He loved it.”

The costumer did admit there was one small alteration.

“The only thing we did is that every time Alan Rickman was going to holidays in Tuscany and coming back with two or three extra kilos, we made it bigger without telling him. That’s the only thing we did, but it was the same costume,” she said.

Snape’s signature black robes had an ominous presence that the actor himself noticed.

“As soon as I put that costume on something happens. You can’t be someone else inside that outline. It has an effect on me,” Rickman once said of the outfit.

