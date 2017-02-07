Mads Mikkelsen on Getting Into Flying Kung-Fu Shape for ‘Doctor Strange’ and Finally Getting His ‘Rogue One’ Action Figure

Ever since his role in 2006’s James Bond hit Casino Royale, Mads Mikkelsen has been one of cinema’s preeminent purveyors of evil. His villainous streak continued with his turn as religious fanatic Kaecilius in last November’s Doctor Strange. (You can watch a new deleted scene from the movie above.)

Between facing off against Benedict Cumberbatch in that Marvel adventure and playing Death Star daddy Galen Erso in December’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 51-year-old Danish actor had an extremely busy 2016, which further cemented his reputation as one of the movies’ most intense and versatile stars. With the home-video release of Doctor Strange fast approaching (Feb. 14 on digital HD; Feb. 28 on Blu-ray and DVD), we spoke with Mikkelsen about finally receiving his long-awaited Star Wars action figure, his excitement over getting to perform “flying kung fu,” and whether he’ll ever reprise his role as the iconic serial killer from TV’s Hannibal.

Yahoo Movies: You’ve now (mostly) completed your responsibilities for Doctor Strange and Rogue One — are you exhausted yet?

Mads Mikkelsen: Yeah, a little. It’s interesting, because for Doctor Strange, I was just in Japan — they released it there a week ago. So even though we finished it last summer, it’s still around. Yes, we’re exhausted, but we like to talk about stuff that we’re proud of, so it’s all good.

Now that you’ve had key roles in two of last year’s biggest films, I assume you’re writing your own ticket in Hollywood.

[Laughs] It honestly is surreal … for any actor I guess, and especially for a Danish actor. When I was a kid, I had no dreams that I wanted to be an actor, but I did watch the Star Wars films, of course, and I did read the Marvel comic books. So it is crazy and surreal when you’re 50-something and you end up in films like that.

When you were first making a name for yourself in Danish films like the Pusher trilogy did you ever envision yourself starring in three of the cinema’s biggest franchises/movie universes, including James Bond, via 2006’s Casino Royale? Was blockbuster cinema ever on your radar?

No, not at all. Nobody’s radar. Besides Viggo Mortensen, I guess — but he was like half-American anyways — no Dane ever went over there and gave it a shot. For us, it was all about reinventing Danish films, doing what we thought was the right thing to do at this time when we were fresh and young and had lots of energy and ideas. Then all of a sudden, somebody watched Danish films over [in America], and I got a phone call. I never sought it — it kind of found me.

You finally received an action figure for Rogue One’s Galen Erso — what was that like? Were your kids excited?

It was very cool. I haven’t actually seen it yet, but they have texted me that it’s on its way in the mail. Because I have made a big thing out of not getting one. I was actually moaning quite a lot. I was moaning my way to get one, and finally I achieved it, so I’m at peace with that.

Well, if you’re going to be in a Star Wars movie, you have to get your own action figure.

I invented the Death Star — I mean, c’mon guys! [Laughs]

Your Doctor Strange character, Kaecilius, is far more villainous than Galen Erso, but both don’t see themselves as evil. Was that what drew you to both roles?

Yes, I think it is. It’s what reality is as well. There are two sides in a war, and I’ve never, ever seen one side raise their hands and say, “Hey guys, we’re the bad guys!” [Laughs] They have a purpose, they make sense within their own logic — and they have to. If not, there’s no reason to have a fight. If we could understand that — not necessarily embrace that, but at least understand that — then we have a better chance to figure out what the opponent is thinking, and what is their purpose.

What’s the preparation process for a big film like Doctor Strange or Rogue One? Is it different than the process for a smaller project — or, creatively speaking, is it fundamentally the same?

It is fundamentally the same. It is all about the script, your director, and your fellow actors. What are we telling here, which way is the best way to tell this story, and is there anything we can improve in here to tell that story.

