Madonna Appears to Criticize Unauthorized Biopic: 'Only I Can Tell My Story'

A day after Universal acquired the rights to Black List script Blond Ambition, which tracks Madonna's early career, the singer took to social media to express her misgivings.

"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen," Madonna wrote Tuesday in a pointed Instagram post, which was paired with a photo of the superstar from early in her career. "Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

The screenplay from newcomer Elyse Hollander topped last year's list of the industry's best unproduced scripts. Michael De Luca is on board to produce the pic, along with John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions and Brett Ratner via RatPac Entertainment. (Ratner directed Madonna in the music video for her song "Beautiful Stranger.")

Blond Ambition, set in 1980s New York, follows Madonna Louise Ciccone, an aspiring dancer who moved from Michigan to pursue a career in dance and transitioned into a singer-songwriter. After achieving some success with a few dance singles, she began work on her debut album, Madonna, which was released in 1983.

Universal declined to comment on Madonna's remarks.