Mad Max: Fury Road actress confirms Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron "didn't get along"

Actress Zoe Kravitz has confirmed the rumours that there was tension between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on the set of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Kravitz was asked whether she had witnessed any ‘beef’ between the top-billed stars in director George Miller’s smash hit 2015 revival of the ‘Mad Max’ series, to which the 28-year old actress bluntly confessed, “Yeah. They didn’t get along.”

It has long been known that the production of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ which ran from July to December 2012 in Namibia, was not the easiest experience for anyone involved.

Kravitz (soon to be seen in ‘Rough Night’) cites the remote, harsh location itself as key factor in on-set tensions: “We were in the desert for so long. I think everyone was tired, and confused, and homesick. We saw nothing but sand for six months. You go crazy, you do.”

As such, Kravitz suggests the clash between Hardy (who took over from Mel Gibson in the title role of Max) and Theron (who played new fan-favourite Furiosa) wasn’t necessarily anything too personal.

“I don’t actually know if there was one issue, I think it was just it was that they weren’t vibing. It was like summer camp, at some point everyone has some sort of issue with somebody, because that’s just the way people are.”

Both Theron and Hardy have admitted they didn’t really hit it off during production on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ but by all accounts had made peace by the end. Theron told Esquire in 2015, “We drove each other crazy, but I think we have respect for each other, and that’s the difference… there’s a real beauty to that kind of relationship.”

Hardy reportedly gave Theron a gift at the end of the ‘Mad Max’ shoot in the form of a self-portrait, with a note reading, “You are an absolute nightmare, BUT you are also f***ing awesome. I’ll kind of miss you. Love, Tommy.”

None of this hurt ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ which was a massive critical success, earned almost $380 million at the global box office, and was nominated for ten Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

A sequel, ‘Mad Max: The Wasteland,’ is believed to be in development.

