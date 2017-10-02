M. Night Shyamalan's 'Unbreakable' sequel 'Glass' begins production

By Dave McNary

M. Night Shyamalan has started shooting his thriller Glass, with Disney joining Universal as a distributor.

The studios announced Monday that Universal will handle domestic distribution, while Buena Vista International is on board for international territories. Shooting began Monday in Philadelphia — the site of many of Shyamalan’s movies.

Glass brings together the narratives of Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, which was released through Disney, and last year’s Split, from Universal. Shyamalan is self-financing. Universal, Blumhouse and Shyamalan first unveiled plans for Glass in April.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson is back as Elijah Price, best known by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the only captive to survive an encounter with McAvoy’s The Beast.

Glass will see Dunn pursuing The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator. Joining the cast are Unbreakable cast members Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, respectively, as well as Sarah Paulson.

Producers are Shyamalan and Blumhouse Production’s Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider will executive produce.

Other previous Shyamalan collaborators, including cinematographer Michael Gioulakis, production designer Chris Trujillo, editor Luke Ciarrocchi, and costume designer Paco Delgado, will also be working on Glass.

Production companies are Blinding Edge Pictures and Blumhouse. Glass will be released by Universal Pictures in North America on Jan. 18, 2019.

Split was a massive success for Universal, Blumhouse, and Shyamalan, grossing $277 million worldwide on a $9 million budget.



