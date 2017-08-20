M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass gets intriguing synopsis

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ just got a synopsis…

And fans of ‘Split’ and ‘Unbreakable’ will be pleased.

It’s no secret (this time) that M. Night Shyamalan is working on a sequel to his 2000 hit, ‘Unbreakable’ – tying together his epic ‘comic book’ movie with recent hit, ‘Split’.

Now, the film’s official synopsis gives us some idea of what to expect… and it’s pretty much everything we could have wanted.

“M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals – 2000’s ‘Unbreakable’ and last year’s ‘Split’ – in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: ‘GLASS’.”

“From ‘Unbreakable’, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from ‘Split’ are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.”

“Following the conclusion of ‘Split’, ‘Glass’ finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

“This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.”

Obviously, this doesn’t give us much to go on…

But we can likely expect plenty of twists and turns as the master of surprise endings returns to round out the ‘Unbreakable’ trilogy. And we can’t wait to find out how Mr Glass gets in on the action.

‘Glass’ will star Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sarah Paulson.

M. Night Shyamalan will both write and direct the movie.

‘Glass’ heads to cinemas on 18 January 2019.

