M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass adds Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson has just joined ‘Glass’.

But will she be a hero, a villain or someone else?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old American actress has joined M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ – the upcoming sequel to ‘Unbreakable’ and the third film of the saga.

“Sarah Paulson has signed on for M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Glass,” they revealed. “The American Horror Story actress joins James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who already have boarded the Universal film.”

Sarah Paulson is perhaps best known for the TV show, ‘American Horror Story’… but has also starred in a number of award-winning film, including ’12 Years A Slave’ and ‘Carol’.

“Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass,” said M. Night Shyamalan via Twitter. “@MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse.”

But who will she play?

Unfortunately, there’s no word on her character, or how she fits into the ‘Unbreakable’ saga.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable rewrote the superhero genre – Credit: Buena Vista More

So, for now we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, this is some excellent casting news – mostly because it confirms that the production of ‘Glass’ is well underway.

After the success of ‘Unbreakable’ back in 2000, it took creator M. Night Shyamalan a staggering sixteen years to bring ‘Split’ to the big screen. A spiritual successor and direct tie-in to his earlier film, it unexpectedly continued the ‘Unbreakable’ story… and is set to further intertwine with the earlier film in ‘Glass’.

‘Glass’ will star Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sarah Paulson.

M. Night Shyamalan will write and direct the movie.

‘Glass’ heads to cinemas on 18 January 2019.

