M. Night Shyamalan Teases a Possible 'Split' Sequel

By Patrick Frater, Variety

Riding high on three successive weeks at the top of the North American box office, director M. Night Shyamalan teased that he may be working on a follow-up to Split.

I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split… — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 4, 2017





Split, the story of a man with 23 personalities, earned $14.6 million this weekend at the domestic box office, narrowly beating horror retread Rings. Split has grossed $98.7 million stateside after three weekends.

No details are currently available about either the possible sequel’s storyline or its production and finance plans. However, it’s increasingly clear that the Philadelphia-based filmmaker conceived the film as part of a series of connected tales, if not exactly a franchise.

Shyamalan previously said that Split itself was conceived as a sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable. It even features Unbreakable star Bruce Willis (who also toplined Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense) in an uncredited cameo.

Split was produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and the director’s Blinding Edge Pictures on a reported $9 million budget. Universal Pictures is distributing the film in North America.

