Lynda Carter hammers James Cameron for 'dissing' Wonder Woman

James Cameron’s in real trouble now.

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, has taken aim after he doubled down on his remarks criticising the recent DC reboot.

In a searing take-down on Facebook, she called Cameron ‘a poor soul’, describing his comments as ‘thuggish jabs’.

“I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground,” Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter this week.

“So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything ground-breaking in Wonder Woman. I thought it was a good film. Period.”

It echoed comments he made in which he called the praise for the movie ‘misguided’, adding that the character remained ‘an objectified icon’.

This week, Cameron began work on his four, back-to-back ‘Avatar’ sequels, the first being due out in December, 2020.

