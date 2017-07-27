Lupita Nyong'o went undercover at Comic Con as the Pink Power Ranger

Lupita… went incognito at Comic Con in San Diego – Credit: Instagram

Go go Lupita Nyong’o! The Oscar-winner has joined the ranks of celebs who have wandered the halls of Comic Con incognito.

Choosing a natty Pink Power Ranger costume, she stopped traffic in San Diego yesterday, before disappearing among all the other cosplayers.





“This happened! #sdcc2017,” she captioned, posting footage on her Instagram page, as she danced around the San Diego Convention Center entirely unrecognised.

Nyong’o’s not the first to go undercover at the massive fan event – Bryan Cranston famously wandered about in a Heisenberg mask from his own show ‘Breaking Bad’, while Mark Ruffalo wore a terrifying Luigi mask in 2015.

She was there in a official capacity too, mind.





As she’s playing Nakia in the forthcoming ‘Black Panther’ movie for Marvel, she attended a panel chat with director Ryan Coogler and her co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Serkis, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Nyong’o will next be seen reprising her role as Maz Kanata – likely a bit miffed that her ancient cantina was destroyed in ‘The Force Awakens’ – in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Directed by Rian Johnson, it’s due out on December 15, with ‘Black Panther’ following on February 16, 2018.

