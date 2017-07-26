Lupita Nyong’o Secretly Danced Around Comic-Con Dressed as Pink Power Ranger

Lupita Nyong’o revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she attended San Diego Comic-Con incognito as the Pink Power Ranger.

The Oscar-winning actress posted videos to Instagram showing her sporting the glittery costume while stopping a car.

Nyong’o danced around the convention and stopped to take pictures with fans and other cosplayers. The star, who plays Nakia in Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther film, was at Comic-Con to participate in the film’s panel in Hall H. Director Ryan Coogler and co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Serkis, Daniel Kaluuya, and more joined her on stage. The cast presented a new teaser trailer for the Wakanda-set film at the panel, which was considered one of the highlights of the convention.

The actress will also reprise her role as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set to premiere Dec. 15. Nyong’o delivered a motion capture performance for the role, as Kanata is a CGI-rendered alien.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018.

