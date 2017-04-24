'Star Wars': Luke and Leia's 'Empire' Kiss, as Annotated by Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill remembered Carrie Fisher on social media this weekend by sharing something uniquely hers: her witty, raunchy, irrepressible sense of humor. On his Twitter, Hamill posted a photo that both he and Fisher had autographed of their characters, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, coming in for a kiss in The Empire Strikes Back. It’s a notorious moment, because when Empire was released, neither the actors nor the audience knew that Luke and Leia were brother and sister. At that point in time, promotion for the film made much of the “love triangle” between Luke, Leia, and Han Solo — which would explain why a promotional still of that kiss even exists. On this particular fan’s copy, Hamill wrote a word balloon above his head that says “No tongues!” Then, next to Leia, Fisher added, “Or many tongues, you pick.” Hamill’s Twitter comment: “She always got the last word.”





Fisher, like Hamill, was known to get cheeky while signing autographs. During one of her final convention appearances, per a discussion on the Star Wars subreddit, a fan asked her to sign a photo with the words from Han and Leia’s famous Empire exchange: “I love you.” “I know.” Instead, she wrote, “She’s gained a lot of weight.” “I know.” (Here’s the image.)

As for Hamill, he’s admitted that he has often signed off-color autographs for adult fans. “Would not do this for a child who wanted Luke, not Mark,” he clarified on Twitter in 2015.

Carrie Fisher Flashback: What She Told Us About That ‘Empire’ Kiss in 2015 (‘There Were No Tongues!’):

