Luke is such a Jedi master in this new Star Wars photo

The borrow a phrase trending this week, the Old Luke Skywalker is dead in a spine-tingling teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Mark Hamill has shared a brand new look at his legendary Star Wars character on the cover Hungarian movie magazine Mozimania, offering a glimpse in how Luke has changed over the last 40 years.

Gone is the fresh-faced, open-hearted, endearing young padawan, and in his place is a grizzled, tortured Jedi master who has retreated from the galaxy far, far away.

The magazine cover offers yet more evidence that the road to bringing Luke back into the fight against the Dark Side will be an arduous one for Rey (Daisy Ridley) in The Last Jedi.

"No one ever really turns away from her," Daisy Ridley has said of Rey's mindset when arriving on Luke's remote planet Ahch-To.

"Oh my God, this other man that I lost within a couple days was somewhat of a father figure. Now he's gone, and instead I'm with this grumpy guy on an island who doesn't want me here."

This disillusionment has even convinced Luke that it's time for the Jedi to end. In his own recent preview of The Last Jedi, Mark Hamill has described Luke as a broken man.

"The fact that Luke says, 'I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end…' I mean, that's a pretty amazing statement for someone who was the symbol of hope and optimism in the original films," Mark Hamill has told Entertainment Weekly.

"When I first read it, my jaw dropped, What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions? That's not something that you can just make up in an afternoon, and I really struggled with this thing."

What will it take to bring Luke back to the Light? Hopefully, we'll find out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens onDecember 15.

