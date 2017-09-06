Luke Evans pitches idea for Wonder Woman in first clip from 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women'

Wonder Woman is the unqualified hit of summer 2017, with a domestic box-office haul of $409.5 million ($813 million globally) that puts it in second place in the yearly charts, behind only Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. While Patty Jenkins’s film is a stirring first outing for the famed DC Comics heroine, another sort of origin story for the character is also on its way — Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, a biopic about William Moulton Marston, the man who created the Amazonian princess. It’s a based-on-real-events drama that itself involves disguises and alter egos (of a sort), and after premiering its first trailer back in July, we now have an initial clip.

As the trailer made clear, the birth of Wonder Woman took place while Marston (Luke Evans) was living a clandestine threesome life with both his wife (Rebecca Hall) and their shared lover ( Bella Heathcote). That arrangement, as well as Marston’s unconventional views on love, sex and relationships, made him a fascinating figure in his own right. And in the above scene, he takes the first step toward establishing his place in comic-book history — by telling his two companions about his novel idea for the character. As you’ll see, it’s not a presentation that goes over very well, with Hall making it clear to him that “Nobody will ever publish this.”

As we now know, such naysaying was as wrong as could be, and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women should provide a fascinating peek into the creation of one of 20th century America’s most beloved fictional icons. You can check out the scene above, and see the film in theaters on Oct. 27.

