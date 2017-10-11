Loving Vincent: How the world’s first fully-painted feature film took six years to make

If the word ‘unique’ is overused, particularly when it comes to film journalism, it can genuinely be applied to Loving Vincent. An immersive animated portrait of Vincent van Gogh, the film is set a year after his 1890 death as Armand Roulin (Douglas Booth) – a one-time sitter for the artist – reluctantly peers into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his demise. Was it suicide from a self-inflicted gun shoot wound? Or something more sinister? Like an amateur sleuth, Roulin talks to those that knew the Dutch painter, many of whom featured in his work.

Yet it’s not this period detective yarn that makes Loving Vincent unique. Using 130 of Van Gogh’s paintings, sewn together tapestry-like to form the film’s backdrops, it’s an ever-morphing canvas that shimmers in front of your eyes. “The directors didn’t want to make up Van Gogh paintings,” says Booth, the young British actor from The Riot Club. “They wanted it so all the action happens in the paintings that he painted.” Imagine Starry Night or The Night Cafe come alive; it’s every bit as revolutionary and remarkable as watching, say, your first Pixar movie.

The co-directors in question are British animator Hugh Welchman and his Polish-born wife Dorota Kobiela, a trained painter who first envisaged making an animated short using paint as her source material. After she met and married Welchman – the founder of the Oscar-winning BreakThru Films – they decided to tackle the idea as a full-length piece. Thus, the world’s first fully-painted feature film was born. In essence, the idea was simple: an artist would render a full oil-on-canvas image. “That could take between half a day and three days,” says Welchman, “and then for twelve times for every second [of the film], you’re moving the paint.”

What this means in practical terms is nothing short of painstaking. For a character, say, who may be turning their head, the head and maybe shoulders will be scraped off the main painting and redrawn – twelve different times per second to simulate movement. Compare that to the relatively simple task of re-modelling a piece of clay, as seen in stop-motion animation, and you begin to understand the mammoth task faced. To give it some numbers, 65,000 individual frames were painted, with 125 artists beavering away across a production that took six years from beginning to end.

The British animator Hugh Welchman (left) and his Polish-born wife Dorota Kobiela (right) who devised the idea of a fully-painted feature film (Courtesy of Altitude Films) More

Simulating Van Gogh’s instantly recognisable brushstrokes was also crucial. “It’s a real dedication,” says Booth. “They spent hours and hours in the Van Gogh museum studying the application of the paint, the drying times, the texture.” The actor shot his scenes two years ago, on rudimentary sets; the basic footage was then used by the artists. “They projected every single frame onto a canvas and then they painted over that frame,” explains Booth. “The artists didn’t just come in and trace everything. What they had to do was interpret Vincent’s style. So you almost feel the texture of the paint. It’s so alive.”

'Loving Vincent' stars Douglas Booth as Vincent van Gogh and uses hundreds of letters written by the painter as a basis for the story More

