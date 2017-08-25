Loving Vincent: Watch the stunning teaser for world's first oil-painted movie
Ever hear the phrase “every frame a painting”?
It’s often used when discussing particularly beautiful cinematography or animation (it’s also the title of a popular film analysis YouTube channel), but it’s also the perfect way to describe the groundbreaking new film ‘Loving Vincent’, a new film that explores the life and legacy of Vincent Van Gogh.
Watch the first UK teaser above.
Every single frame of the film has been hand-painted. 125 artists professional oil-painters hand-crafted every one of the film’s 65,000 frames, making it the world’s first fully-painted film.
It’s a process that has taken the filmmakers 6 years to complete, and the film will finally be released by Altitude on 13 October.
Using a method similar to rotoscoping, utilised in film’s like Richard Linklater’s ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and ‘Waking Life’, and Ralph Bakshi’s animated ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘Loving Vincent’ was shot as live action with real actors, before each frame was painstakingly recreated with oil paint in the style of Van Gogh’s work.
As you can see from the trailer, the results are astonishing.
Here’s the synopsis: The life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh as told by his paintings and by the characters that inhabit them. Beginning a year after his demise, this portrait of the artist is built via a series of interviews conducted by Armand Roulin (Booth) – a regular model for the artist’s portraits – who becomes obsessed with van Gogh’s death, caused by a bullet wound to the stomach. Was it an accident? Was it suicide? ‘Loving Vincent’ sets out to explore one of art’s great mysteries.
‘Loving Vincent’ starring Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan, Chris O’Dowd, Jerome Flynn, and Helen McRory is in cinemas 13 October.
Experience the film premiere plus Q&A with special guests broadcast live from the National Gallery on October 9 2017. Book tickets at LovingVincent.film.
