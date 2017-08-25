Loving Vincent: Watch the stunning teaser for world's first oil-painted movie

Ever hear the phrase “every frame a painting”?

It’s often used when discussing particularly beautiful cinematography or animation (it’s also the title of a popular film analysis YouTube channel), but it’s also the perfect way to describe the groundbreaking new film ‘Loving Vincent’, a new film that explores the life and legacy of Vincent Van Gogh.

Watch the first UK teaser above.

Every single frame of the film has been hand-painted. 125 artists professional oil-painters hand-crafted every one of the film’s 65,000 frames, making it the world’s first fully-painted film.

It’s a process that has taken the filmmakers 6 years to complete, and the film will finally be released by Altitude on 13 October.

Using a method similar to rotoscoping, utilised in film’s like Richard Linklater’s ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and ‘Waking Life’, and Ralph Bakshi’s animated ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘Loving Vincent’ was shot as live action with real actors, before each frame was painstakingly recreated with oil paint in the style of Van Gogh’s work.

