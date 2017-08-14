LoveFilm postal DVD rentals to close in UK

It’s the end of an era – LoveFilm is closing.

The LoveFilm DVD rental service, which sends customers DVD rentals by post, will be closing later this year – on 31 October 2017.

Amazon, who currently owns the service, explained that the shift towards online streaming was an obvious factor in deciding to cease the DVD rental service.

“We have very much enjoyed delivering the LoveFilm By Post service to our customers,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “However, over the last few years we’ve seen a decreasing demand for DVD and Blu-ray rental as customers increasingly move to streaming.”

“Due to this, we will be closing the LoveFilm By Post business on October 31, 2017,” they added. “We are committed to finding alternative roles for all LoveFilm employees within Amazon.”

Obviously, the DVD rental service just can’t compete with the on-demand nature of online streaming, and that’s where the service falls down. But it looks as though not everyone is a fan of Amazon Prime or Netflix…

And the move has already irritated some customers.

“It’s not great, to be honest,” customer Michael Harrison told the BBC.

He argued that there’s simply a much wider selection available to rent on DVD and Blu-ray when compared to streaming services… and there are obvious technological benefits, too.

“You don’t have to buffer it, or worry about pixelation,” he added. “I live in a small town and we don’t have many shops around – it was great for me to get films posted to me.”

Amazon has created a LoveFilm Help Page to notify customers of the closure.

But for now, it looks as though DVD rental is dead…

